One side where Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a healthy environment for women, meanwhile, one of his MLA was caught on camera engaged in a verbal spat with a woman Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, Charu Nigam, leaving her teary eyed on the road. A huge controversy followed after the video of the whole incident went viral on social media.

As per reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal from CM Adityanath’s parliamentary constituency, Gorakhpur, on Sunday pulled up a woman for misbehaving and mishandling some people protesting against a liquor shop.

Further disclosing the matter, a police official claimed that the minister was agitated because the officer had removed the protesting people from the streets, whom the minister had told to stay put till his arrival.

This incident that took place in the Kareemnagar area of Gorakhpur, UP where some locals took to the streets to mark their protest against the liquor shop in their area.

As the minister reached the spot, he was flooded by complaints from the locals over the unruly behaviour of the Circle Officer Charu Nigam. The protestors alleged that the officer had hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man.

Supporting the protestors, BJP MLA questioned her over regarding her actions against the protestors and told her that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

In the video that went viral, Charu is seen reaching out for her handkerchief and wiping tears after the exchange of words with the minister.

After the incident, Charu accused the BJP MLA of misbehaving and insulting her publicly.

Charu said, “The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer.”

“I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me”, she said adding that the protestors were being removed from the road as they were obstructing the moving traffic.

On the other hand, the MLA accused the IPS officer of exercising high-handedness with the protestors. He said, “We are against the operation of liquor shops. People were peacefully protesting against the liquor shops, but the lady police officer forcibly removed the protestors and while doing so, she hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man. This simply cannot be tolerated.”

After the video went viral and stirred a controversy the BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal said, “Is my body language showing that I am misbehaving with her? I was not speaking to the CO (Charu Nigam), but to SP (City). See my body language properly.”

“If you see the video recording of the incident, you will find the lady officer removing the protestors forcibly… you will see the reality,” the MLA added.

The minster further blamed the officer of high-handedness and rejected her accusations terming them as baseless.

The lady IPS officer has been tagged as ‘Lady Singham’ by her colleagues following her role in the newly formed anti-Romeo squad.

Watch the full video here: