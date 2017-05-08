The Supreme Court on Monday overturned the Jharkhand High Court’s verdict and revived the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s criminal conspiracy charges. The charges leveled against the former Bihar chief minister are in regard to the cases pertaining to the fodder scam.

Previously in 2014, a relief was awarded to Lalu Prasad Yadav and the others involved in the case, as the charges of criminal conspiracy against them were dropped. The cases were quashed on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidences.

Lalu Parasad Yadav, the former Bihar CM had been charged under many cases related to there scam where around Rs 900 crore was stolen from the state exchequer to procure medicines and fodder for cattle over a period of 20 years.

The matter was previously highlighted in 1996.

Accused in a series of cases, Lalu Yadav was convicted in 2013 for embezzling Rs 37 crore. Yadav was convicted for 5 years, including a disqualification from the Parliament and a ban from contesting elections.

However, a bail was granted by the Supreme Court in the same year.

Setting aside the order by Jharkhand High Court which said that since Prasad has already been convicted in one fodder scam case there was no need to try him in the other cases, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy held that the trial would take place in all the cases on all the charges.

Today’s appeal at the Supreme Court was against the ruling on the Jharkhand High Court order over dropping charges of criminal conspiracy against Lalu Prasad.