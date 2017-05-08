A probe has been ordered into the allegations levied against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal by sacked water minister Kapil Mishra. Mukesh Kumar Meena, the head of the anti-corruption branch, will conduct investigation in the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister was accused of taking Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendra Jain on Sunday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal referred the case to Meena who, incidentally, has a long history with Kejriwal’s party.

The police officer has been repeatedly targeted by AAP and has been labelled as corrupt over the years.

While the AAP has fiercely defended the Chief Minister by calling the allegations ridiculous, Arvind Kejriwal himself hasn’t spoke yet on the matter.

Mishra yesterday alleged that he saw Satyendra Jain hand Rs 2 crore in cash to Arvind Kejriwal. He reiterated that there were many instances where AAP had indulged in corrupt activity.

“I have asked for a CBI probe. I want to say that (Arvind) Kejriwal, Satyendar (Jain) and I should go through a lie detector test,” Mishra said.