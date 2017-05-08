While addressing an important press conference on Monday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh countered accusations that were made by sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a Rs 2 crore bribe from Satyendar Jain.

The AAP leader briefing the media said that allegations made by Kapil Mishra about Kejriwal are the same allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government.

“Whatever Mishra alleged about Kejriwal, they are same allegations made by the BJP in the past,” Singh said.

Claiming the charges against CM Kejirwal were nothing but a conspiracy, the AAP leader strongly condemned the BJP-led government during the press conference.

“Jawans are being beheaded at the border, Kashmir is under boil, Sukma is being ravaged by Maoists and the BJP’s sole agenda is to finish the AAP,” Singh said.

Singh on being asked about Mishra’s future revealed that the AAP will hold a party meeting on the matter and a decision will be taken after that.