Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday claimed he was told by Health Minister Satyendar Jain that he was “settling Rs 50 crore land deal” for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law in Chhattarpur area.

Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh who accused him of being “hand in glove” with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mishra said “this is the way the AAP brands people who speak against the leadership”.

“Satyendar Jain himself told me that he managed Rs 50 crore land deal in Chhattarpur (south Delhi) for Kejriwal’s brother-in-law. The deal was finalised for the Bansal family,” Mishra said.

Sanjay Singh had asked him earlier in the day to disclose details of the land deals which Mishra had talked about on Sunday.

Mishra said he would go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday morning and give “proof” of his allegations to the investigating agency and file an FIR in this regard.

He claimed he would be expelled from the AAP party at the Political Affairs Committee meeting in the evening, and said he would oppose it tooth and nail.

Mishra said he had always spoken stridently against the BJP’s policies and the government.

“I would never join the BJP,” he said and dared his detractors to provide even a shred of evidence that he was in league with the BJP.

He also alleged that money had been taken from the candidates for contesting in the municipal polls in Delhi.

He launched an email id “letscleanaap@gmail.com” and appealed to people to send “proof” to expose “corruption in AAP”.