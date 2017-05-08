The son of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was on Monday stopped by authorities from boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Greece after he arrived in a “heavily drunken” state and argued with airlines staff, officials said.

Jaimin Patel, his wife Jhalak and their daughter Vaishvi were stopped from boarding the Qatar Airways flight, which was to take off at 4 a.m.

When he reached Ahmedabad International Airport, he was unable to walk due to his inebriated state. He went through the immigration and other checks in a wheelchair due to his drunken state, airport officials told IANS.

“Jaimin Patel was prevented from boarding the flight. He also had an argument with the staff of the airways,” the official added.