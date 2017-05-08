The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said 95 local youths have joined militant ranks in the Valley since last year, while a total of 200 militants are active in Kashmir at this time.

“The situation is normal in central and north Kashmir areas while there are challenges for the security forces in some pockets of south Kashmir,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) SJM Gilani told a media conference here.

The Valley police chief said that outside elements had been fomenting trouble in campuses of educational institutions.

“There are around 200 terrorists present right now out of which 110 are local terrorists,” he said.

Gilani said some elements had recently used money to lure students to pelt stones in north Kashmir’s Handwara town where clashes were witnessed on Friday between students and the security forces.

The top police officer also said an inquiry had been initiated into the April 15 incident in which security forces had entered the college in Pulwama town and roughed up some students.

“Action against the guilty would be taken as per the law,” he assured.