In his first open and blistering attack on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday attributed the party’s electoral rout to the lacklustre leadership and silly decisions of his estranged nephew.

In Kanpur to attend a wedding, the former state SP chief said Akhilesh Yadav had no vision and it was due to his policies that even after running a government for full five years, they were routed and the party’s tally slumped to a record low of 47 seats.

He also attacked the electoral alliance with the Congress, saying that no one was consulted before taking such a major political decision on the eve of the state assembly polls. The party would have done better if it had gone alone, he added.

With regards to his newly formed Secular Morcha, Shivpal Yadav said its main objective “was to restore the lost honour of Mulayam Singh Yadav”.