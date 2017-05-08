In the wake of sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra’s contention that he saw another Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain hand over Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the latter said on Monday that “truth will prevail”.

“The truth will prevail. It will start from the special session of Delhi assembly tomorrow (Tuesday),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Mishra on Monday approached the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Delhi and said he had submitted what he said was “evidence” in support of his charge that two persons close to Kejriwal had tried to influence the probe in the water tanker scam.

Mishra also alleged that Health Minister Satyendar Jain had settled a Rs 50-crore land deal for Kejriwal’s brother-in-law in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur area.

The sacked Minister dared both Kejriwal and Jain to undergo lie-detector test and offered to subject himself also to such a test to check the veracity of his charge on the cash matter.

Mishra was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party’s primary membership later in the evening.

A one-day special session of the Delhi assembly will be held on Tuesday.