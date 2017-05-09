Representatives from around 100 villages in Haryana took part in a meeting in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday over extending the ‘Smartgram’ initiative to more villages around the five villages adopted by President Pranab Mukherjee in the state.

President Mukherjee adopted five villages of Haryana — Tajnagar, Dhaula, Alipur, Harchandpur and Rojka Meo — under the Smartgram initiative in July last year.

On May 1, 2017, it was approved that the initiative be extended to 95 villages in the vicinity of the initially selected five villages of Haryana.

A meeting with people’s representative from 100 villages now included under the Smartgram initiative and selected stakeholders on the expansion of initiatives was chaired by the Secretary to the President, Omita Paul, on Monday, an official statement said.

“The aim of the meeting was to sensitise them on the initiative and discuss plans for implementation of various programmes in these villages,” a statement said.

A large number of projects in the fields of agriculture, skill development, energy, education, health, employment generation, and developing entrepreneurship have been undertaken in the initially selected five villages.

“These initiatives have generated a lot of enthusiasm in the nearby areas. Therefore, this initiative was extended to 95 more villages in the vicinity of the earlier selected five villages taking the total number of villages under the Smartgram initiative to 100.