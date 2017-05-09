An imploding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a denting hit from ousted leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday when the MLA said in a press conference that he was going to register an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reiterating his claims about how he had seen Satyendra Jain hand Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, Mishra said that things were such that it was impossible to stay silent. “I am going to register an FIR against Kejriwal at 11:30 am today,” he said at the conference.

Mishra said that the AAP chief was embroiled in lies and corruption and that he was bent on exposing him. “I have to break the mould of lies and corruption you have created all these years,” he said.

Kejriwal, who will be defending himself today at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, said on Twitter that only truth shall prevail. Mishra said that Vidhan Sabha would be filled with people who will be supporting the AAP chief. “Kejriwal himself will be the judge and the criminal,” he declared.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to resign from his seat and fight election with him for the Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. “People will decide who will emerge as the victor,” he said.

Kapil Mishra, whose wife is a well known face of the BJP, said that he was fighting the battle alone against Kejriwal who he said had the support of everyone.