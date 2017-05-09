A female professor from the prominent Gujarat University has been suspended for allegedly telling one her student to get an abortion first if the student wanted to attend the college.

In the police complaint filed by the student, she mentioned that she was mentally harassed by the female professor who was apathetic towards her plight. She also alleged that she was advised to abort the child if she wanted to do well in her career.

The student first complained about the professor to the head of the department. However, when no action was taken against the professor, the student then went to the police to file a complaint against the professor.

The professor allegedly told the student to stop attending college until she had undergone an abortion.