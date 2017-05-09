Looking for ways to conceive a baby boy? There’s a simple ancient formula that exist in the textbook prescribed for 3rd -year students of Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) and you don’t even know it!

All you have to do: Collect two north facing branches of a Banyan tree (east facing will also suffice) that has grown in a stable, take precisely two grains of urad dal mustard seeds, grind all the ingredients with curd and consume the mixture.

The above text belongs to ‘Charaka Samhita’, the pre-2nd Century CE compilation on Ayurveda which shockingly falls under the current BAMS syllabus in Maharashtra.

The textbook further states the phenomenon of creating a male foetus, which is called ‘pusanvan’ and in order to conceive a boy, woman are supposed to get ‘blessed with the pusanvan ritual’ during the initial stages of her pregnancy.

The text, albeit being a part of the BAMS syllabus, further recruit various alternatives to make you sure that ‘it’s a boy!’.

“Create two miniature statues of a man out of gold, silver, or iron after throwing the statues in a furnace. Pour that molten element in milk, curd or water, and on an auspicious hour of Pushp Nakshatra, consume it” is another alternative technique mentioned in textbook.

After the textbook became a controversial source for simple life hacks, objections were recently heard from various collective voices.

Ganesh Borhade, a member of the district supervisory board of the PreConception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, said “Doctors with BAMS degrees have a thriving practice not just in rural areas, but also in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. Many people shun allopathy in favour of Ayurveda, and if this is what medical students are being taught, God help this society”.

While raising the issue, Borhade presented the textbook content in front of the PCPNDT Act authorities.

Despite his efforts, it is quite unlikely that the content will be removed from the textbooks.