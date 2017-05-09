Calcutta High Court Judge, Justice CS Karnan, whose escalating tension with the Supreme Court raised eyebrows, has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt of court. This is the first time in India’s judicial history that a sitting judge has been sentenced to imprisonment.

This verdict came after Justice Karnan ‘sentenced’ Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other judges to five years imprisonment. He said that the sitting judges have “jointly committed the offences punishable under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and amended Act of 2015.”

The Supreme Court has also banned media from publishing content of orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Justice Karnan, who has vehemently maintained that his mental condition is stable despite being ordered by the SC to get a mental health check-up, named Chief Justice of India, Justices Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi, Chelameswar, Pinaki Chandra, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph in his order.

Justice Karnan alleges that all the seven judges named by him have committed case discrimination. “They have operated judicial and administrative power and harassed a Dalit judge besides insulting me at a public institution. The same has been proved beyond all the reasonable doubt from their orders,” he stated.

The Calcutta High Court Judge last appeared before the Supreme Court on 31 March for contempt of court. He was restrained from performing judicial and administrative work by the apex court.