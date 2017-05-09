Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra after levelling fresh corruption charges on Tuesday said that his former party leaders used unaccounted money in funding their foreign trips.

The currently suspended AAP leader while demanding public details of their foreign trips, mentioned familiar names of Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak before heading to the CBI headquarters to file an FIR.

“I demand them to make the details of their foreign trips public, or else I will sit on hunger strike,” Mishra told reporters.

On the other side, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to deliver a special assembly session today.

“Today in assembly, Saurabh Bharaawaj will disclose thetruth about a big conspiracy going on in the country…truth will prevail,” Kejriwal said in his Tweet.

देश में चल रहे एक बहुत बड़े षड्यंत्र का सच आज सदन में सौरभ भारद्वाज देश के सामने रखेंगे। उन्हें ज़रूर सुनियेगा। सत्यमेव जयते। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2017

Earlier, AAP took a denting hit from ousted leader Kapil Mishra when the MLA said in a press conference that he was going to register an FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Reiterating his claims about how he had seen Satyendra Jain hand Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, Mishra said that things were such that it was impossible to stay silent. “I am going to register an FIR against Kejriwal at 11:30 am today,” he said at the conference.

Mishra said that the AAP chief was embroiled in lies and corruption and that he was bent on exposing him. “I have to break the mould of lies and corruption you have created all these years,” he said.