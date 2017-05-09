Pakistan Army resorted to firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, sources said.

Defence sources said Pakistan Army started firing at the Indian positions in Manjkot area of Mendhar sector at 8.40 a.m.

“They used small arms and automatics to target the Indian positions. Effective retaliation was given from the Indian side,” they said.

Firing exchanges continued for nearly an hour, the defence sources said.

Earlier on May 3, Pakistan Army had once again violated ceasefire in Mankot area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankot area in Poonch The ceasefire violation that started around 3AM was retaliated heavily by the Indian Armed forces.