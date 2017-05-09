Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, the country has started removing wasp nests in the central hill area of Dickoya. This is being done to ensure that the visiting dignitary is not attacked by the insects.

Following orders from police chief, the Hatton Police Director’s Office has started the procedure of removing the wasp nests. Police assert that wasps may be disturbed by helicopters which will carry the dignitaries.

“Lankan authorities have taken measures to prevent any attack by these wasps that are now present in large numbers in the estate sector,” officials said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sri Lanka on May 11 to attend the biggest Buddhist festival held in the country. The ‘International Day of Vesak’ will be held from May 12 to May 14.

The Prime Minister will declare open the Intensive Care United of the Glencarn hospital in Norwood, Hatton.