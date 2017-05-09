The Delhi Assembly special session commenced on Tuesday afternoon amidst uproar after expelled Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) expelled minister Kapil Mishra leveled graft charges on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Moments after the special session of Delhi Assembly began, the house witnessed high drama following which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta was marshaled out of the Assembly.

AAP leader Alka Lamba raised the issue of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering and mentioned that it was important for the party to highlight the issue.

Hitting out at Delhi government, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said that AAP has called special session to divert the attention over accusations on CM Kejriwal by expelled AAP minister Kapil Mishra. People of Delhi have lost faith in the AAP government.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is currently representing the Greater Kailash constituency, is also expected to speak in the special session.

According to report, the special Delhi assembly session has been called to discuss charges leveled by Kapil Mishra on CM Kejriwal. Mishra had allegedly said that he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain, of shielding people linked to the 2012 water tanker scam and being party to a land deal that benefited his relative.

Responding to the charges made by Mishra, CM Kejriwal on Monday (May 8) had said that the truth will emerge victorious.