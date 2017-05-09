The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission to abort the pregnancy of a 35-year old HIV rape victim and directed the Bihar government to give her a compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

The decision by the SC has come after All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board in its report to the top court had said that there was danger to life of HIV rape victim & fetus, therefore abortion should not be done.

Earlier the apex court on May 3 directed to panel of doctors at the AIIMS to examine the 26-week pregnant woman to abort the child as she was economically destitute and in no condition to rear the bub.

The women was allegedly raped in Patna last year has and came to know about the pregnancy only in the 13th week after she was rescued by an NGO.

However, her plea challenges Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 as per which the no one can legally undergo abortion once the embargo is already 20 weeks old.