The CBI on Tuesday said it will examine and verify three separate corruption complaints filed by sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the Delhi government.

“CBI received three complaints from Kapil Mishra on bribery and irregularities by Arvind Kejriwal and others in Delhi government. The complaints will be examined and verified,” CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said.

Mishra on Tuesday morning went to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters and registered three complaints against Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of using illegal funds.

Mishra handed over three sealed envelopes to the CBI that he called “evidences”.

He questioned the foreign tours by AAP leaders and alleged that there had been “illegal funding” during the Punjab elections and that tickets were being “sold” by the party during the MCD elections.