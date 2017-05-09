A 25-year-old woman has accused a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer of sexually assaulting her at a police station here.

A lawyer for the woman told reporters on Tuesday that the woman was detained at the Kanachak police station for a week after a couple for whom she worked as a domestic help accused her of theft.

The woman has alleged that the Station House Officer of the police station sexually assault her brutally. The woman said when her husband came to meet her at the police station, he too was attested.

The woman was granted bail by a court on Saturday. A medical examination of the woman has been carried out but its findings are awaited.

Senior police officers said a probe had been ordered into the allegation and if it was found true, the guilty will be punished for “such a heinous crime”.