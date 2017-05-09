Two young girls — Sonam (16) and Aarti (24), daughters of a retired defence personnel — were found murdered in their home in Ram Vihar colony in Para locality of the state capital on Tuesday, police said.

While one body was recovered from a bedroom, the other was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Their throats had been slit.

The father of the deceased girls, L.B. Singh, told police that his son had gone for work and he, along with his wife Renu, had gone for some medical tests at the Command Hospital in the Cantonment area.

But, as the machine was not working, they returned around 9:30AM from the hospital only to find their daughters murdered.

After an on-site inspection, Inspector General of Police (Lucknow) A. Satish Ganesh told reporters that teams from the crime branch and forensics had been requisitioned and police would be able to say anything concrete only after they filed their reports.

The IG, however, said it looked like someone had entered the house with the intention of robbery but killed the two girls after they apparently tried to resist the robbers.

There have been a string of incidents in the state capital.