Sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday alleged that a demonstration on alleged EVM tampering in the Delhi assembly was just a tactic employed by the Aam Aadmi Party government to divert public attention from real issues.

Mishra’s comment came after AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrated in the assembly what he said was the manner in which the electronic voting machine (EVM) could be manipulated to cast votes in favour of a particular candidate/party.

“People don’t want to vote for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal anymore; and they just want to hide this fact,” he said.

During the day, Mishra also wrote an open letter to Kejriwal, challenging him to a poll battle.

Mishra had on Sunday claimed that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hand over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, a charge denied by the party.