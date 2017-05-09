After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday tried to prove their claims of EVM tampering through a demonstration during the special Delhi Assembly session, the Election Commission of India dismissed claims made by the party.

AAP should prove their tampering claim in the hackathon, according to some sources at the Election Commission. Going by the reports, the hackathon will be conducted later this month.

An all-party meeting on the EVMs is scheduled for Wednesday and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being a recognised state party will also attend the meeting.

According to reports, after the all party meeting on Wednesday, the Election Commission is expected to announce the date for organising the hackathon. The Commission has also asked other parties to nominate their representative for the same.

“What they (AAP) used is a prototype… The EVMs used for polling are with the EC. How can they say they have hacked an EVM using a prototype,” asked a Commission official, who did not want to be named.

“When there is a meeting scheduled the next day, they could have waited to raise their concerns in the meet,” a commission official added.

However, Arvind Kejriwal dared the Election Commission to give EVMs to the AAP which he said will change their motherboards in 90 seconds.

(With inputs from IANS)