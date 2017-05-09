Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital following food poisoning and is due to be discharged soon, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the hospital, Gandhi was admitted on Sunday evening.

“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon,” said DS Rana, chairman of the hospital’s managing board.

Earlier in March, Sonia Gandhi has flown abroad for medical treatment.

Prior to that, the Congress President was again admitted to the SRGH twice for her ill-health, during which she underwent a minor shoulder surgery.

Going through bad health, Sonia Gandhi even did not addressed any election campaign in Uttar Pradesh and instead issued appeal to voters through a statement and video.