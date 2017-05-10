International Court of Justice on Wednesday in a letter asked to put a stay on the death penalty on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s hanging in Pakistan.

The Court reportedly has written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asking him to halt the hanging of Jadhav in the alleged ‘spying’ charge.

India has been regularly asking for a consular to retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on espionage charges.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was awarded death penalty by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying earlier this month.

