In a tragic incident being reported form Jammu and Kashmir, a body of an Army Lieutenant was found in Shopian district’s Herman in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning. As per reports, bullet marks were found on the body of the army officer.

The lieutenant was later identified as Umar Fayaz a resident from Kulgam.

As per police reports, the officer was who had recently joined the Indian Army was kidnapped by the terrorists.

According to sources, the doctor was attending a function in Shopian when the incident took place.

J&K: Bullet ridden body of a Army lieutenant found in Shopian district's Herman, in South Kashmir; identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam pic.twitter.com/lmeOU3Kgsa — ANI (@ANI_news) May 10, 2017

Previously on May 4, three soldiers and a civilian were injured after their vehicle was ambushed by militants Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In the first week of May thousands of security personnel had cordoned off some 20 villages in south Kashmir in a massive hunt for militants. It was believed that the militants were hiding in the area, but the operation was called off after 8 hours without any arrests.

This was the biggest anti-militancy operation in Kashmir in recent years. It was described by a police officer as “unprecedented”. The operation followed a spree of bank robberies and spurt in militant attacks in south of the valley — a militant hotbed — where insurgents were believed to be moving freely around, recording videos, clicking pictures and posting them on social media groups.

(This is a developing story; check this space for further updates)