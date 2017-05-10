Uttar Pradesh ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that all the welfare schemes are availed by the needy ones. In a latest, the government has made Aadhar Card compulsory for students from class I to VIII. In regard of this, the Basic Education department has been assigned the responsibility of the task involving over 1.75 crore students.

Commenting over the development, the Basic Education minister, Anupma Jaiswal, while talking to a leading daily said, “The main aim of the government is to link their Aadhaar Card number with different welfare schemes, including mid-day meal, run by the state for the welfare of primary students.”

After holding a review meet in this regard, minister said, that this move will help the Department to keep a check on the attendance and performance of the students. The move also helps the government to provide a quality education to primary school goers and also helps in keeping a tab on the drop-out rate of students.

Apart from making Aadhar Card compulsory for primary students, the CM Yogi Adityanath has also made changes in the school uniform of students. The CM has decided to replace Khakhi dress of primary students with vibrant pink shirt and blue pants for boys, and pink kurti and blue pyjama for girls.

The orders in regard of the distribution of school dresses have already been made.

From providing students with better education and school uniforms the Basic Education department has also decided to keep a regular check on the quality of food served in mid-day meals. In order to do this, the department will be forming a six-member committee of mothers in over 1.25 lakh primary schools in the state who will be making random checks of the quality of food.