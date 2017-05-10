The sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, Kapil Mishra — who made headlines after he accused the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendra Jain of corruption and other irregularities — started his hunger strike today morning. The minister sat on the strike seeking details of foreign trips made by the AAP party leaders.

Kapil Mishra had said that the Party claims that it does not have any funds then how are the ministers making foreign trips so frequently. Accusing the party of misusing public funds, Mishra said, “If there is nothing to hide, then provide the details of foreign trips of five leaders. Also inform the public about the source of money.”

Asking the Party to make the details public, the sacked minister said, “This matter is serious and related to the country and the law. You will have to make information public.”

Kapil Mishra who had accused Arvind Kejriwal of taking a bribe of Rs 2 crore said, “I have been getting life threats; got a threat also from an international number. But I am not afraid of anything.”

Starting his hunger strike, Mishra said, “Sitting on a ‘Satyagraha’ till I get a clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders”.

Refuting the charges levelled by the sacked AAP minister, Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia said, “His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance”. He further added that the allegations came-in just after Kapil Mishra was told that he is being removed as minister.

Previously on Tuesday, the minister had filed three complaints against the Delhi CM, some of his relatives and also the health minister, Satyendra Jain with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).