After being admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday phone called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her hospital bed.

The Trinamool Congress chief will be arriving in Delhi on May 16 to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Sources revealed that as President Pranab Mukherjee’s reign is about to end the two political party strongholds are expected to have a discussion on the upcoming Presidential elections.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will come to a close on July24 following which the Presidential elections will take place.

While speculations are flying in regarding the next President is likely to be a new face considered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The opposition parties on the other are looking to merge in order to select a presidential candidate of their own.

Earlier in March, Sonia Gandhi had flown abroad for medical treatment.

Prior to that, the Congress President was again admitted to the SRGH twice for her ill-health, during which she underwent a minor shoulder surgery.

Going through bad health, Sonia Gandhi even did not addressed any election campaign in Uttar Pradesh and instead issued appeal to voters through a statement and video.