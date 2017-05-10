The website of All India Football Federation (AIFF) was hacked into by a hacker group that addresses themselves as ‘Zero Cool’. The hacking took place on Tuesday evening when the Federation Cup match between Aizawl FC and Churchill Brothers was being played. The incident was highlighted after an AIFF employee was unable to update the scores on the official website.

Even though no conformation over the identity of hacker group was released, the language in which the message was sent seems to be coming from across the border, Pakistan.

The hackers wrote about Kulbhushan Jadav, saying that they will send the dead body of Jadhav to India. The hackers also mocked Indian for not knowing the difference between Snapchat and SnapDeal.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy Officer was rewarded death penalty by a Paksitan Military court alleging the Indian national as the RAW spy.

The first hack was noticed when the tweets emerged with screenshots of the ‘hacked’ website.