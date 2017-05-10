Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan, sentenced to jail for six months by the Supreme Court, was not at the state guest house here where he checked in on Tuesday and is expected to go to the temple town of Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Officials also said two other advocates who came along with Karnan have been asked to vacate their rooms in the guest house.

According to officials, Karnan has not officially vacated the room and his bill remains to be settled.

Karnan is said to have gone to Srikalahasti, but it is not confirmed.

An official at Srikalahasti temple told IANS that Karnan is scheduled to reach Srikalahasti on Wednesday evening and have “darshan” on Thursday morning.

The apex court ordered the Director General of West Bengal Police to set up a team to implement its arrest order “forthwith”.

The Supreme Court also restrained the media from reporting any statements made by Karnan.

He was found guilty of contempt for levelling corruption charges against apex court judges including the Chief Justice.