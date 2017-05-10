National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Wednesday sacked her close ally Nasimuddin Siddiqui along with his son Afzal Siddique from the party for allegedly conducting “anti-party” activities.

Satish Chandra Mishra, who is a Rajya Sabha member and the BSP General Secretary, revealed that the senior party leader Siddiqui has been involved in taking unaccounted money from people in return for work and such indiscipline will not be tolerated by the party.

The senior leader was once considered as the Muslim face of the party.

He was only second in rank after Satish Chandra Mishra before Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar took over as the deputy chief of the party.

Siddiqui was earlier removed as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls and was appointed as the in charge of Madhya Pradesh.