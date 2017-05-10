At least 6 policemen were injured during clashes with a particular community which was protesting in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The violent clashes broke out after the community was denied the permission to carry out a mahapanchayat in the district.

Members of the ‘Bheem Army’ went on a violent spree after the police tried to clear a park of protesters as they did not have official permission for the demonstration.

The community was staging their protest after one of their persons had died and two dozens injured in last week’s clashes between two communities in the city.

More than a dozen motorcycles belonging to the media and police were set on fire. The mob also torched a police outpost and a police van.

All hell broke loose thereafter as the mob targeted police and other vehicles passing by, creating panic, as reported by witnesses.

Senior officials including Additional District Magistrate SK Dubey, City Magistrate Harish Chandra and senior police officers ran and sought shelter in a residential colony to escape the wrath of the mob.

In order to control the situation, District Magistrate NP Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey rushed to the scene of violence with reinforcements.

