A major blow was faced by the liquor smugglers from the centrally-administered Daman district after their attempt to smuggle alcohol into the dry state of Gujarat was foiled. Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted sudden raids on Wednesday morning. The raids were carried out at liquor smuggler Ramesh Patel’s premise in Daman where the ED seized liquor bottles worth over Rs 2.5 cr.

During the raids, ED also found some papers which suggested that he had recently smuggled liquor worth Rs 7 cr into the state.

Apart from the liquor bottles, ED also seized lakhs of cash and impounded three of the luxury cars — Range Rover and two Audis. According to sources, Ramesh has also been alleged to have deposited more that Rs 200 cr in last three years. Ramesh Patel also has over 30 cases lodges against him from various parts of the state.

The accused, Patel has 4 licenses which allowed him to stock and store liquor in Daman.

Daman is basically a district in the adjoining Union Territory of Daman and Diu that remained a Portuguese colony till 1961.

Hit by the greed, Patel preferred selling liquor to the bootleggers in Gujarat for much more money. As per reports, Patel used to take orders on WhatsApp and phone.

Gujarat which had been a dry state since 1960s, gets flooded with liquor which is smuggled through big transport vehicles. The container passes the border with the help of forged bills of genuine manufacturing companies.