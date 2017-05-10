India on Wednesday said its move to approach the International Court of Justice on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was a “carefully considered decision” to save the life of an Indian and ensure justice after Pakistan denied its 16 requests for consular access.

“It is a carefully considered decision in the interests of a citizen facing threat to his life and for ensuring justice,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said here on Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for spying.

Terming the death sentence and the process adopted by Pakistan as a “contravention of international law”, Baglay said that India got “no response” from Pakistan on getting the documents of the case and the charge sheet.

He also said there is no word on the visa application by Jadhav’s parents to visit their son. On Tuesday, the ICJ suspended the death sentence on Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

“I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court,” she tweeted.

She said that legal luminary Harish Salve was representing the country on the matter.

India had moved the court on Monday seeking a set of reliefs including “by way of suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused”, and “restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court”.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016. Pakistan said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). A military court sentenced him to death on April 10 on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad.

New Delhi had warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would be considered “premeditated murder” by Islamabad. The ICJ has suspended the death sentence on Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.