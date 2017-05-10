Ousted Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra who had accused the Arvind Kejriwal of corruption charges was attacked by ‘AAP supporter’ on Wednesday as he was sitting on the hunger strike outside his residence in Civil Lines in the capital.

A person from among the crowd at his house slapped Mishra repeatedly, shouting “He (Mishra) has betrayed the party.”

The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police. Before being taken away by the police, the man said he “belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)”.

The attacker who is identified as Ankit Bhardwaj that the AAP party alleges is a BJP man.

Kapil Mishra sat on a hunger strike this morning demanding AAP to reveal the financial details of foreign trips that five of its ministers including Satyendra Jain had made.

Suspended minister Mishra has vowed to stay only on water until Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal puts the information regarding the trips on the public domain.

Earlier, Kapil Mishra on Tuesday approached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as he also accuses Kejriwal of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore by minister Satyendra Jain. He has demanded the matter to be sent for an inquiry to CBI.

Meanwhile, AAP maintains that all the charges made by Kapil Sharma against Kejriwal and others are baseless and hold no facts.