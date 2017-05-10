As the nation continues to debate on the issue of Triple talaq, a unique protest has come to the fore where Muslim women read ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to ensure that the Supreme Court decision should come in their favour.

A group of Muslim women in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh said that they want to get rid of triple talaq and recited to Hanuman Chalisa at a temple.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will commence the hearing on the controversial matter tomorrow on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy practices among Muslims.

Speaking out on the issue, a Muslim woman said that this (Triple Talaq) is a problem for us. So we have performed prayers so that the Supreme Court gives its decision in our favour. We are in a very poor condition. The Supreme Court will commence hearing from tomorrow on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy practices among Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh: Group of Muslim women in Varanasi says they want to get rid of #TripleTalaq; recite Hanuman Chalisa at a temple. pic.twitter.com/9WnIjrHUrB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani opposed what he said was judicial interference in Muslims’ religous affairs and said a solution to the triple talaq issue should be found outside the court.

“Instead of court interference in religious affairs (of Muslims), the issue should be discussed between Islamic scholars,” he said.

He said the higher judiciary should put forth its objections to Triple Talaq before the religious scholars and ask them to find a solution to the contentious issue.