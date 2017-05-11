A- A A+

At least 22 persons were killed and 30 others injured when a wall of a marriage hall collapsed in Bharatpur district late on Wednesday, police said.

“The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. in Sewar police station area when a wall of a wedding hall collapsed and people were trapped inside the debris. Injured have been referred to various government and private hospitals while some of the injured who are critical have been referred to Jaipur,” a police official told IANS.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told IANS that the wall collapsed due to thunderstorm that lashed several parts of the state on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: NEET Exam 2017: 9 arrested in Patna, Jaipur over question paper leak

First Published | 11 May 2017 7:35 AM
Read News On:

Building collapsed Bharatpur

Building collapsed in Rajasthan

marriage hall collapsed

Sewar Police

Sewar police station

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        