A woman was killed in Pakistan Army’s firing on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a defence personnel said on Thursday.

Indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan Army late on Wednesday evening in Naushera sector caused her death, Defence spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

“Pakistan Army initiated the firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 10.40 PM along the Line of Control,” Mehta said.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he said.

(further details awaited…)