The Supreme Court will today hear petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq, a contentious issue which has been the cause of unending dialectical exchange between the Muslim orthodoxy and groups fighting gender discrimination.

The Supreme Court bench will comprise of five judges from different faiths. Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Kurian Joseph (Christian), RF Nariman (Parsi), UU Lalit (Hindu) and Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) will hear petitions challenging the edict with a call for uniform civil code.

Not only triple talaq, the ‘Quest for Equality vs Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’ will challenge the practice of ‘nikah halala’ where a divorced Muslim woman has to remarry and consummate the second marriage in order to return to her first husband.

The triple talaq issue has attracted condemnation for how married Muslim women are abandoned while the husband arbitrarily decides to leave his partner. The BMMA has alleged that women have been divorced through WhatsApp messages and Facebook Messenger.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has told the Supreme Court that the issue of triple talaq does not fall under the reach of judiciary. It has decried the Constitution as invalid under the law of Holy Quran.