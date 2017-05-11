Taking place in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, an Indian Army jawan was thrashed for refusing to pay money to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Praveen Kumar Rajak was beaten up by TMC workers when he refused to pay a ‘donation’ of Rs 1 lakh to fetch water from a public tap for the construction of his house. Praveen Kumar, who is posted with Rashtriya Rifles in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, was attacked at the construction site of his house in Bhadreswar.

Kumar was allegedly beaten up with bamboo sticks and spades by the workers. The names of Shamu Paswan and Marko Paswan have been named by Praveen Kumar among the eight people who assaulted him.

Although Kumar filed an FIR against the accused, none have been arrested so far.