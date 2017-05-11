A- A A+

The Supreme court was moved on Thursday seeking suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan for contempt of court.

As Karnan’s counsel Mathew Nadumpara mentioned the petition before the constitution bench at the fag end of the proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, who is heading the bench, said that they would consider it

CJI Khehar asked Nedumpara where is Justice Karnan, to which the bench was informed that he was “very much in Chennai”.

The petition comes as the whereabouts of Justice Karnan remained a mystery.

He was reported to have left the State Guest House in Chennai for the Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

