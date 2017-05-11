Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appointed her brother Mufti Tassaduq Hussain as coordinator of her grievance cell in the state, an official said.

“In a step towards ensuring good governance and responsive administration, the government appointed Mufti Tassaduq Hussain as the coordinator of Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell,” an official statement said.

“Mufti Tassaduq shall not draw any salary or perks and his job would purely be on honorary basis,” it added.

As per the order, Mufti Tassaduq, besides heading the Grievance Cell would also oversee the outcome and resolution of specific grievances registered with the cell.

Tassaduq is ruling PDP’s candidate for the Anantnag Parliamentary by-poll which was cancelled by the Election Commission because of the alarming law and order situation in south Kashmir. Voting for the by-poll was otherwise scheduled on May 25.