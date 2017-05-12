More than two dozen people sustained burn injuries when a bus came in contact with a high-tension wire in Shahjahanpur late on Thursday, police said.

The driver took an alternate route when he spotted the vehicles of the Road Transport Officer (RTO) near the Guru police outpost.

As the bus was speeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri, a high tension wire snapped and fell on the bus.

As many as 27 labourers travelling in the bus received burn injuries and many others were reported to be critical.