An FIR has been filed against Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan mosque after he was spotted flaunting red beacon on his car.

When confronted, the cleric said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has herself allowed him to use the red beacon.

As of now, multiple complaints have been filed in various police stations in Kolkata.

The FIR has been yet to be treated on the complaints that are filed by general citizens and rightwing groups on the derogatory remarks Maulana has made in the last few days.

As for now, none of the FIRs has been taken into consideration on the matter as the police is yet to take action against Maulana.

Always advocating in the favour of Mamata Banerjee, who herself never used a red beacon in her political career, Barkati told a news agency, “I am religious leader and I have been using the red beacon for past several decades. I don’t follow the orders of the Centre”.

“Who are they to order me? In Bengal, only the orders of the state government are effective. I will use red beacon. In Bengal, no one has removed red beacon,” he added.