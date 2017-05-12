The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday released the posters of three militants, saying they were responsible for the killing of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz.

Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits.

The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.

They carried out the kidnapping and murder of the 22-year-old lieutenant who had come home to attend his cousin’s marriage, an officer said.

Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle’s house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.

A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career’s first leave.