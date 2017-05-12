A “suspected” bird hit forced a Jet Airways flight to return shortly after it took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday morning.

The aircraft landed safely and all 180 passengers and eight crew have also deplaned, a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 8.15 a.m. on the Mumbai-Bangkok flight 9W-70 when the crew executed an air-turn following the suspected hit on the tail of the aircraft.

Jet Airways issued an official response on the situation:

The aircraft is currently being examined by the Jet Airways engineering team and ground personnel.

Following the strike, the flight has been delayed by over four hours and is rescheduled to depart at 12.45 p.m. to reach Bangkok around 6.25 p.m., the spokesperson said.