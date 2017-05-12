A- A A+

A “suspected” bird hit forced a Jet Airways flight to return shortly after it took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday morning.

The aircraft landed safely and all 180 passengers and eight crew have also deplaned, a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 8.15 a.m. on the Mumbai-Bangkok flight 9W-70 when the crew executed an air-turn following the suspected hit on the tail of the aircraft.

ALSO READ: Two Jet Airways aircrafts collide at IGI airport, major accident averted

Jet Airways issued an official response on the situation:

The aircraft is currently being examined by the Jet Airways engineering team and ground personnel.

Following the strike, the flight has been delayed by over four hours and is rescheduled to depart at 12.45 p.m. to reach Bangkok around 6.25 p.m., the spokesperson said. 

First Published | 12 May 2017 12:36 PM
Read News On:

Bangkok flight

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Flight delay

Jet Airways Mumbai to Bangkok

Mumbai to Bangkok flight

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        