The Delhi High Court on Friday said Sushil and Gopal Ansal, the owners of Uphaar theatre, and two others have to face trial for tampering of evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire case.

Justice Siddharth Mridul dismissed the pleas of the Ansal brothers and two other accused, Dharamveer Malhotra and Anoop Singh, against framing of charges by the trial court.

Upholding the trial court’s order for framing of charges against the Ansals and the two, Justice Mridul said there is adequate material before the trial court which justifies framing of charges against them.

At least 59 people died after a fire in the basement of Uphaar cinema hall engulfed the theatre on June 13, 1997 during the screening of the film ‘Border’.

Earlier, Supreme Court quashed Gopal’s plea seeking more time to surrender citing the mercy and pardon petition he has moved with the President of India.

The court during a ruling said that since Gopal Ansal, did not suffer any age-related complications, as is the case with Sushil Ansal, there could be no principle of parity and he must spend one year in prison.

The apex court in February sentenced the builder to one year in jail.