In a setback for Congress President Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, income tax officials will conduct investigation regarding the Young Indian Private Ltd where the mother-son duo holds 70% of the stake.

The Delhi High Court passed the ruling on Friday.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the ruling came as a major setback for the opposition party, Congress leaders said that the company was allowed by the HC to raise objections.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the company can challenge the move to re-open investigation as “the I-T department doesn’t have enough evidence to probe Young Indian.” “We will now go back to the assessing officer and can raise objections, including challenging the move to re-open income tax investigation as the I-T department doesn’t have enough evidence to probe Young Indian,” he said.

The Young Indian Private Ltd is part of the case surrounding the Associated Journals Limited, a company which had an alleged unpaid debt of about $15 million. National Herald, a newspaper edited by Jawaharlal Nehru, had the Associated Journals Limited as its publisher.

The Congress leaders have been accused of allegedly using Congress party funds to set the Young Indian company to buy the debt the Associated Journals Limited had incurred.